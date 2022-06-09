Saied to UK minister: 'Tunisia keen to develop ties between Tunisia and UK'

Tunisia's presidency announced that President Kais Saied received Lord Tariq Mahmoud Ahmad, State Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) at Carthage Palace on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Saied explained the reality of the situation in Tunisia, besides the political, economic and social challenges it is currently experiencing. The presidency also disclosed that Saied discussed the next steps in drafting a constitution and building a new republic.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the presidency shared that Saied affirmed: "His full keen on the independence of the judiciary and guaranteeing freedoms and rights under the framework of real freedom, not a fictitious one."

The presidency added that Saied expressed Tunisia's keenness to further develop the existing close ties between Tunisia and the UK and to broaden the areas of partnership between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, culture, tourism and energy.

The presidency pointed out that Ahmad expressed his country's commitment to continue enhancing and strengthening cooperation and partnership relations with Tunisia in various fields, such as energy transition, education, training and scientific research. The presidency also confirmed that Ahmad conveyed his satisfaction with the fruitful results of his meetings with several senior officials, businesspeople and components of civil society in Tunisia.

