Sources: Mossad assassination unit chief likely killed in Kurdistan attack 

June 10, 2022 at 2:46 pm | Published in: Iraq, Israel, Middle East, News
An injured man lies on a hospital bed at a triage ward in a hospital to receive care for wounds following an overnight attack in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdish autonomous region, on June 8, 2022 [SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images]
The commander of Israel's Mossad assassination unit may have been killed in a recent drone attack in Iraq's northern city of Erbil.

Fars news agency quoted Arab and Western sources as saying that the attack had targeted three vehicles on the main highway in Erbil, adding that the vehicles were carrying an "Israeli spy cell, which was the drone's main target."

According to Intel Sky, which specialises in analysing international risks, global flight tracking and crisis news, a Mossad officer was killed in the attack. It added that the attack was carried out by "damaged drones."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the strike and Israeli officials have not commented on the event.

