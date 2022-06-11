Islamic Bloc prisoners call on An-Najah University to rein in 'aggressive' students

The Islamic Bloc's prisoners inside Israeli jails have called on An-Najah University to rein in "aggressive" students attacking activists and journalists, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to Quds Press, the Islamic Bloc, Hamas's student wing, declared: "We will no longer remain silent regarding the violation of all national red lines."

This came two days after the security staff of the university and Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security services supported Shabiba, Fatah's student wing, in its: "Violent attack on members of the Islamic Bloc in front of the university's main gate."

The Islamic Bloc said that Shabiba attacked its members, including female students, at the university. "The sinful hands violated all the Palestinian taboos when they attacked our members," the Islamic Bloc expressed.

It added: "They also targeted the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Palestinian Constitution," referring to the attack on journalists who covered a sit-in organised in front of the university's main gate last week.

The Islamic Bloc called for the university to rein in these: "Sinful hands that should have been reined in a long time ago. The aggression and crimes of the Israeli occupation did not break our will, and the aggression of those aggressors will not break our will and will not break our unity."

