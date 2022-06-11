Israel settlers attack Palestine shepherd in West Bank

Israeli occupation settlers attacked and injured a Palestinian shepherd on Saturday while herding in the open pastures in the Masafer Yatta area, south of the West Bank.

Activist Fouad La-Mour said settlers assaulted shepherd Hamza Ahmad Najjar while tending to his sheep near Shaab Al-Batam and beat him up, causing injuries. Najjar was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Settlers, protected by soldiers, regularly attack Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta and force them to leave the pastures.

Meanwhile, settlers let their herd free to roam the pastures and even cultivate Palestinian farmlands in order to destroy them, as part of their plans to forcibly remove Palestinians from Masafer Yatta.

READ: Palestine needs immediate attention to stave off a major food crisis