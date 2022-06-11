Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settlers attack Palestine shepherd in West Bank

June 11, 2022 at 1:10 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian shepherd leads his sheep in the village of Jimba southern Yatta, near the West Bank City of Hebron, on 01 October 2013 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Apaimages]
A Palestinian shepherd in the West Bank [Mamoun Wazwaz/ApaImages]
June 11, 2022 at 1:10 pm

Israeli occupation settlers attacked and injured a Palestinian shepherd on Saturday while herding in the open pastures in the Masafer Yatta area, south of the West Bank.

Activist Fouad La-Mour said settlers assaulted shepherd Hamza Ahmad Najjar while tending to his sheep near Shaab Al-Batam and beat him up, causing injuries. Najjar was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Settlers, protected by soldiers, regularly attack Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta and force them to leave the pastures.

Meanwhile, settlers let their herd free to roam the pastures and even cultivate Palestinian farmlands in order to destroy them, as part of their plans to forcibly remove Palestinians from Masafer Yatta.

READ: Palestine needs immediate attention to stave off a major food crisis

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments