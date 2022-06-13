Palestinian prisoners in Israel's jails face 'slow death'

The PLO's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs said on Sunday that Palestinian prisoners inside Israel's jails who are ill face a "slow death" as they do not have access to proper medical treatment, Arab48.com has reported. The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) continues to ignore the suffering of ill prisoners and blocks them from receiving proper treatment, explained the commission.

Prisoners, it pointed out, simply receive painkillers from the IPS, regardless of their affliction, and are told to drink more water. "In addition to diagnostic mistakes," noted the commission, "this policy aggravates the prisoners' illnesses."

The PLO body cited a number of cases to illustrate the dire conditions of sick prisoners. Amjad Obaidi, for example, is 54 and from Zabboubeh neighbourhood in Jenin. He is locked up in Shatta Prison and suffering from multiple hernias and acute arthritis. His health has deteriorated due to the conditions in which he is being held by Israel, especially the harsh treatment and lack of proper healthcare. "He is in urgent need of examination by a specialist because he is now unable to walk," said the commission.

Maher Qawasmeh, 42, is from Hebron and is suffering from severe infections and lesions on his legs after being bitten by a sand fly last year. Like Obaidi, his health has been deteriorating ever since because the IPS has only provided ointment, but has not carried out a thorough medical examination.

Prisoners Jawad Abu Qarea, 59, and Sameer Abboud, 44, are suffering from serious dental problems, infections, gum pain and tooth loss. Neither is able to eat normally. According to the PLO commission, they applied to the IPS to get proper treatment, but their application was rejected and they were only given painkillers.

