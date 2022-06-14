Morocco: Journalists reject media normalisation with Israel

Journalists in Morocco have categorically rejected media normalisation with Israel, describing it as a "crime against the Palestinians, Moroccans and humanity".

This came in a joint statement signed by dozens of Moroccan journalists, most notably Abu Bakr Jamai, Ali Anouzla, Hajar Raissouni and Hanan Bakour.

The statement came two weeks after the Israeli i24news channel announced opening two offices in the country.

The Moroccan journalists condemned the opening of offices for the Israeli channel in Morocco, stating: "It provokes the feelings of Moroccans whose hearts are linked in Palestine as a national issue as well as provokes our feelings as journalists who are biased towards the truth," calling to "immediately" close them.

In late May, the i24news channel announced opening two offices in the Kingdom of Morocco during a ceremony held at the archaeological site of Chellah in Rabat in a video broadcast by the channel on its Twitter account.

Commenting on the opening ceremony, the Moroccan government revealed in early June that it was: "Working to implement all the agreements signed with Israel in all sectors."

Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas shared: "The opening ceremony of the Israeli channel office was organised within the framework of the applicable regulations."

On 10 December, 2020, Israel and Morocco resumed relations despite categorical rejection from Moroccan factions and bodies.

Official: Morocco "not embarrassed" by implementing agreements signed with Israel