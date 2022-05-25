Israel, Morocco sign 13 technology, agriculture, climate deals

Israeli and Moroccan officials signed on Monday 13 agreements in the fields of technology, agriculture, climate and others, Israel Hayom reported.

The paper said the two countries signed "no fewer than 13 memorandums of understanding" on the opening day of the Connect to Innovate conference, which took place in the Moroccan city of Casablanca and was attended by 150 Israeli and Moroccan officials.

Endorsed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the conference was attended by dozens of Israeli businessmen, entrepreneurs, investors, opinion leaders and lawmakers, including Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin, according to the same source.

The paper added that the Moroccan delegation included senior adviser to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Andre Azoulay, Digital Transition and Administration Reform Minister, Ghita Mezzour, and Industry and Trade Minister, Ryad Mezzour.

Participants discussed the possibility of employing Moroccans in "high-tech" Israeli companies through remote work.

According to the paper, the three-day conference includes workshops, lectures and discussions dedicated to each of the four main topics; "agri-food technology, water technology, energy, and climate technology and supply chain logistics."

Morocco agreed to normalise ties with the occupation state in December 2020 in return for the US' recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara. The move was slammed by Palestinians who said it goes against previously agreed Arab positions on the occupation.

