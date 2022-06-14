PA: EU votes for unconditional release of Palestine aid

Abdul Allah Al-Atira, the senior aide of Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, announced on Monday that the European Union (EU) had voted on the unconditional release of aid to Palestine, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Speaking to Al-Watan Voice, Al-Atira reiterated that the money would soon be sent to Palestine, pointing out that the aid in question is around $220 million.

The EU, the PA's largest donor, helps pay the salaries of the PA's many civil servants, constituting a significant share of the West Bank's economy. Between 2008 and 2020, Brussels sent around $2.5 billion to support the PA.

Al-Atira explained that the EU withheld the aid on account of Israeli pressure on the PA to change its textbooks and stop paying for families of prisoners jailed in Israeli prisons or martyrs killed by Israel.

"The Palestinian political system rejected all the conditions and dictations," Al-Atira added, noting that the PA had not received donations from the EU in the last two years.

He also shared that most of the EU funds would go to hospitals and projects located in Jerusalem and other Palestinian cities.

"Some of the donations might be used to pay part of the PA's accumulated debts," Al-Atira indicated.

PA: financial assistance from Arab Fund 'important'