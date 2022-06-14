Saudi Arabia visit will focus on Israel's security, says US president  

My potential visit to Saudi Arabia will focus primarily on national security issues facing Israel, US President Joe Biden announced yesterday.

"The commitments from the Saudis don't relate to anything having to do with energy," Biden told reporters in Washington, adding that the meeting in the kingdom "happens to be a larger meeting."

American media recently reported that Biden was intending to pay a visit to the Middle East to meet Arab and Israeli officials in July, noting that the trip would aim at "bringing more peace and stability to the region."

