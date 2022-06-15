Bennett: Biden to help integrate Israel into Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden would help integrating Israel in the Middle East, a statement issued by Bennett's office said.

Bennett also said that Biden's trip is intended "to reinforce the United States' iron-clad commitment to Israel's security and prosperity."

"The State of Israel welcomes President Biden's visit to the region, including his important visit to Saudi Arabia, and thank him for his efforts to strengthen the countries' joint interests and expand regional peace."

Bennett said that Biden's visit "to Israel will deepen the special relationship and the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as strengthen the US commitment to the security and stability of Israel and the region."

It "will reveal the steps that are being taken by the US to integrate Israel into the Middle East and increase the prosperity of the entire region."

"The US and Israel," Bennett added, "will be forging agreements set to strengthen the civilian and security cooperation between the two counties and take the US-Israel alliance to new heights."

Biden is planning to visit Ramallah and meet with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

READ: Saudi Arabia visit will focus on Israel's security, says US president