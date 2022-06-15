Israel court convicts Gaza aid worker after 6 years of detention

An Israeli court, on Wednesday, accused the former Director of the World Vision aid organisation in Gaza, Mohammad El-Halabi, of being affiliated with a "terrorist organisation" and transferring the organisation's funds to the group, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The court, however, did not specify a sentence range for El-Halabi but scheduled 10 July as the date to announce his sentence.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the Beersheva District Court conviction of El-Halabi for "providing information to the enemy (in reference to Hamas), and a range of other serious security offenses."

El-Halabi, 44, from the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, was jailed in July 2016 and, since that time, he has had 170 trial sessions.

US-based World Vision, on several occasions, has rejected the accusation against El-Halabi and his arrest was met with an international outcry, especially from the European Union and the US, that were following his case.

