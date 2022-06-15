Turkiye biotech firm gathers 1,400 surgeons at event in Netherlands

A Turkish biotech company has gathered over 1,400 vascular surgeons from around the world at the 25th European Vascular Course (EVC) in Maastricht, the Netherlands, Anadolu News Agency reports.

INVAMED-RD Global shared its health solutions developed in the arterial, venous, vascular access and cardiovascular branches with participants at EVC, one of the most important conferences organised in the field of vascular disorders, according to a statement issued by the Turkish company on Wednesday.

The event also provided participants with the opportunity to expand their medical knowledge and skills in vascular and endovascular treatments, it added.

The EVC organised a full onsite event and offered more than 250 workshops on a wide spectrum of clinical and scientific cardiovascular subjects, including surgical anatomy, diagnosis, decision-making, simulation, open and endovascular techniques and team training, it said.

INVAMED is continually doing research and development projects to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.

The EVC aims to provide outstanding training and education for Arterial, Venous, Vascular Access and Cardiovascular specialists.​​​​​​​

