EU warns Turkey against continued escalation with Greece

Spokesman for Foreign Affairs at the European Commission said Turkey must stop threats and actions that undermine good relations with its neighbours and respect the sovereignty, territorial waters and airspace of all European Union member states, Greece's state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reports.

According to the report, spokesman, Peter Stano, said the EU and its member states expect Turkey to take a constructive attitude and avoid measures that increase tensions with Greece.

The European official stressed that all differences need to be resolved peacefully, through dialogue, and with respect to international law.

Speaking to DW News, Prof Tsarouhas said: "This is a bit different because this time it's not a strict bilateral dispute in regard to the Aegean Sea, but it rather includes the wider region of the

Eastern Mediterranean, in which other countries are also important players.

On the other hand, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Thursday that France, especially, should avoid steps that will increase tensions.

