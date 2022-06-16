Oman replaces oil minister in cabinet reshuffle

Oman's ruling sultan today replaced the Gulf Arab state's long-serving Oil Minister Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Rumhi with Salem Al-Aufi who was appointed to the post in a cabinet reshuffle announced on state television, Reuters reports.

Al-Rumhi had been oil minister for over two decades. Oman is not in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries but is a member of the OPEC+ alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC nations.

Al-Aufi, whose appointment was the most notable change in the cabinet reshuffle, was previously undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al-Said today also issued a decree establishing a higher justice council.

