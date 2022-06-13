Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman. She was welcomed at the Royal Airport yesterday by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik [Omani Government] Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman. She was welcomed at the Royal Airport yesterday by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik [Omani Government] Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman. She was welcomed at the Royal Airport yesterday by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik [Omani Government] Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman. She was welcomed at the Royal Airport yesterday by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik [Omani Government]

Oman and Tanzania have set up a mutual investment fund that aims to invest in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining, the state-owned Oman News Agency cited the sultanate's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi as saying today, Reuters reports.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman. She was welcomed at the Royal Airport yesterday by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

During her visit, the Tanzanian president met a number of Omani businessmen and their Tanzanian counterparts on the sidelines of the Oman-Tanzania Business Forum organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation and increase trade exchange.

During the meeting with Sultan Haitham, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields to serve the common interests of their peoples, in addition to reviewing a number of matters of concern to them both, the ONA added.

READ: Africa states unite to pledge to isolate Israel, end its apartheid practices