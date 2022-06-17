Israel PM looks into forming alternative government with Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, is considering the possibility of forming an alternate government with opposition leader and former premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, according to local media on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Bennett met late Thursday with his political advisers, including Aron Shaviv, in the headquarters of the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said the meeting discussed the possibility of forming an alternate government between Bennett and Netanyahu.

Bennett's office confirmed the meeting but denied discussing the topic of forming an alternate government.

Bennett's government has lost its parliamentary majority following withdrawals of lawmakers from the coalition that formed the government last year.

Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud Party, hopes that he could pass a Bill to dissolve the Knesset and heads for a new round of elections, but he still has a possibility of forming a government if he secures 61 votes of the 120-member Knesset.

