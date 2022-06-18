Portuguese / Spanish / English

Biden will not meet with Saudi crown prince

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC coming from Wilmington, Delaware on June 13th, 2022. [Nathan Posner - Anadolu Agency]
President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC coming from Wilmington, Delaware on June 13th, 2022 [Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency]
US President Joe Biden will not be meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) during his visit to Saudi Arabia next month, reports revealed on Friday.

This came as Biden answered a question about meeting Bin Salman before discussing the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I am not going to meet with MBS. I am going to an international meeting, and he is going to be part of it," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden will visit Saudi Arabia in July and will meet with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his team, including his son and heir, MBS.

MBS will also be a part of the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC + 3), which Biden is planning to attend.

However, a Saudi statement announced that MBS and Biden: "Will hold official talks that will focus on various areas of bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to address regional and global challenges."

