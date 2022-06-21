Hamas condemns Maronite Patriarch's call to remove Palestine refugees

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the remarks of Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai who called for the removal of Palestinian refugees from Lebanon.

The movement's spokesman in Lebanon, Jihad Taha, reiterated that the refugees in Lebanon are there as "guests" and "are sticking to their legitimate right to return to their homes" in occupied Palestine.

"Palestine refugees in Lebanon reject any attempt to move them to any country apart from their homeland, from where they were forced out by Zionist [terror] gangs," explained Taha. "[Al Rai's remarks] do not reflect the depth of strong relations between the national, political and popular Lebanese and Palestinian leaders in the Arab country."

He hailed the official and popular stance which has been rejecting all Zionist conspiracies targeting Palestinian and Lebanese issues.

The Maronite Patriarch called on Saturday for Palestine refugees to be moved to other countries which can deal with them. He pointed out that he was saying this after all sides have "disowned" them.

