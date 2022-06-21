Saudi writer says Egypt 'on verge of bankruptcy', should solve own problems

Saudi Arabian political analyst and journalist, Turki Al-Hamad, said Egypt is on the verge of bankruptcy and should solve its own crises instead of calling on Gulf countries to save it.

The Saudi writer made the remarks on his Twitter account, following an article published by Egyptian journalist, Imad Al-Din Adeeb, in which he called on the Gulf countries to provide substantial assistance to his country in order to overcome deteriorating economic conditions.

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, has also made similar remarks and called on Saudi Arabia and the UAE to convert their "deposits" in Egypt into investments.

Responding to the Egyptian journalist's article, Al-Hamad said in a post on Twitter "Why does not Egypt solve its crisis by itself?" adding that the Egyptian state is "close to bankruptcy".

READ: Saudi Crown Prince heads to Egypt on start of tour

Al-Hamad added that Adeeb should have called on Egypt to solve its chronic crises, instead of becoming dependent on others.

Al-Hamad has also slammed Adeeb saying he insults Egypt when he searches for a Gulf, Iranian or Turkish sponsor, instead of being the sponsor, adding that Egypt owns the same capabilities as Turkey, Iran and the Gulf.

In his article published by Asas Media website, Adeeb said, in light of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Egypt faces two painful options: either receive economic support or chaos and immigrants.

He pointed out that the future of Egyptian-Gulf relations might be one of the victims of the Russian-Ukrainian war, hinting that if the Gulf did not cooperate with Sisi, the nightmare of millions of illegal migrants crossing the Red Sea to the Gulf countries might begin.