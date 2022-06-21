Tunisia demonstrators call for toppling Saied's 'coup'

Thousands of people demonstrated in Republic Square in the capital of Tunisia on Sunday, calling for the overthrow of "Kais Saied's coup", Arabi21 has reported.

This was a reference to the "exceptional measures" imposed by the country's president in July last year which have caused widespread discontent.

Prominent political and human rights figures participated in the demonstration alongside some MPs from the parliament which was dissolved by Saied. Strict security measures were in place.

Anti-Saied slogans were chanted by the demonstrators, at least one of which was against normalisation of relations with the occupation state of Israel.

Even though Tunisia has not normalised relations, there is a feeling in the country that it might be on Saied's agenda.

The coordinator of the Citizens against the Coup initiative, and the leader of the National Salvation Front, Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, said that, "The toppling of the coup is equal to the toppling of Kais Saied." He insisted that the Front will not negotiate with the president.

"The National Salvation Front will continue its relations with friendly democratic countries," he added, while accusing the Egyptian, Saudi and UAE intelligence services of interfering in Tunisia's internal affairs.