Excavations resume in ancient city of Ani in north-eastern Turkiye

June 22, 2022 at 9:14 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
KARS, TURKEY - DECEMBER 17: A view of Arpacay Canyon and river on the Turkey-Armenia border which passengers of Turkey's Touristic Eastern Express train can visit in Kars, Turkey on December 17, 2021.
A view of Arpacay Canyon and river on the Turkey-Armenia border which passengers of Turkey's Touristic Eastern Express train can visit in Kars, Turkey on December 17, 2021 [Metin Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]
A team of art historians, archaeologists, architects and students has resumed excavations at the archaeological site of Ani, located in Turkiye's north-eastern Kars province, in order to unearth historical artefacts, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Known as "the world city", or "cradle of civilisations", Ani was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016.

Located on the Turkiye-Armenia border, Ani is one of the greatest historical and cultural gems in the country.

Ani was ruled by Bagrationi dynasty in 884-1045 and by Byzantium in 1045-1064.

It was conquered by Sultan Alparslan on 16 August, 1064.

The site, standing on an approximately 85-hectare (210-acre) area, was home to many civilisations and languages throughout history, including Armenian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Georgian and Persian from 970 to 1320.

Muslims and Christians lived side by side in Ani for centuries.

Ani is also home to many architectural masterpieces, including Ebul Manucehr Mosque, the first Turkish-built mosque in Anatolia, Amenaprgic Church, Cathedral of Ani, Dikran Honentz Church, Abugamir Pahlavuni Church, and Seljuk Caravanserai.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Muhammet Arslan, Head of the Excavation Team, said that the Ani archaeological site is a very important city with its 5,000-year history.

Arslan added that Ani has a very important place because it is the beginning of Turkish history and Turkish architecture in Anatolia.

