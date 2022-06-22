Israel: Lapid premiership worries illegal Jewish settlers 

Israeli Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank are worried by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid taking over as Prime Minister. The largely right-wing settlers fear that a left-leaning government unchecked by the right could see illegal settlement outposts evacuated.

The government in Israel will soon be led by Lapid, and is yet to decide on two settlement outposts, including a religious school in Homesh. According to Israeli Hayom, the government under Lapid is also slated to submit its response to a High Court request for information about the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian village of Khan Al-Ahmar in about 20 days from now.

Settlers on hilltop outposts say that Defence Minister Benny Gantz has declared all-out war on them. Israel Hayom reported that the settlers have met to discuss the latest political developments.

READ: Israel levels land in Palestinian village to expand stone-cutting factory

"This past week, we have received a number of indications that the security establishment intends to create ruination on the hills in the next few weeks, and now the fall of the government is only stepping up that concern," said the settlers. "We are urging the public to be on the lookout in the next few days, and be ready to come out here en masse to stop the forces of destruction if, God forbid, an evacuation takes place."

All of Israel's settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international. Sending citizens to settle territory controlled by force of arms is a war crime. Settlement outposts are illegal even under Israel law, but are still protected by Israeli security forces.