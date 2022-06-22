Jordan to buy water from Israel

Jordan is to buy water from Israel in a bid to ease shortages in the Hashemite Kingdom. Moreover, explained Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Al-Najjar, the government will not expropriate land on which illegal wells have been sunk.

"Many wells are located in remote areas," Al-Najjar was quoted as saying by the Jordan News. "If they had been close to the water networks, though, we would have taken possession of them."

He noted that the water in many of those wells does not conform to the official minimum specifications. "There is no water source that we can exploit unless we have obtained permission from the Ministry of Health."

