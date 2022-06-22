Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan to buy water from Israel

Jewish Israeli family hang out in the water of the natural spring of Ein Al-AUJA in the Jordan Valley West Bank on June 24, 2020 in Ein Al -Auja, West Bank [Amir Levy/Getty Images]
Jordan is to buy water from Israel in a bid to ease shortages in the Hashemite Kingdom. Moreover, explained Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Al-Najjar, the government will not expropriate land on which illegal wells have been sunk.

"Many wells are located in remote areas," Al-Najjar was quoted as saying by the Jordan News. "If they had been close to the water networks, though, we would have taken possession of them."

He noted that the water in many of those wells does not conform to the official minimum specifications. "There is no water source that we can exploit unless we have obtained permission from the Ministry of Health."

