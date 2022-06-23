Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders hold talks in Beirut

June 23, 2022 at 2:46 pm | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine
Hamas spokesperson, Raafat Maraa (L) and Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasralla
Hamas spokesperson, Raafat Maraa (L) and Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
 June 23, 2022 at 2:46 pm

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, met with Hamas Political Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Beirut, according to the Lebanese group on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A Hezbollah statement said discussions between the two sides dwelt on political developments and threats in the region.

According to the statements, the talks covered developments on the ground in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The two leaders underlined the importance of "cooperation between the Resistance to serve the Palestinian cause", the statement said.

Haniyeh arrived in Beirut on Tuesday on a visit to Lebanon, during which he is expected to meet with Lebanese officials and leaders of Palestinian factions in Lebanon.

READ:  Haniyeh to meet Nasrallah in Beirut as Israel escalates tension with Lebanon and Gaza

Categories
IsraelLebanonMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments