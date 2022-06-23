Right-wing Israel MK Shaked willing to join alternative gov't led by Netanyahu

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said yesterday she was was willing to join a government led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, local media reported.

The factions of the current coalition government are racing to dissolve the Knesset and block efforts by the opposition to to form a coalition and avoid going to new elections.

Netanyahu would be able to avoid new elections if he could secure the support of 61 members of the Knesset before the bill to dissolve the body passes all the necessary legislative readings, which may happen as early as Monday.

To help Netanyahu, Shaked, who resigned from the Knesset last year, would have to step down as interior minister to regain her Knesset seat.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman declared that his party's primary goal in the upcoming elections is to keep Netanyahu from returning to the premiership.

