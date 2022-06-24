Lebanon reveals plan to deport Syria refugees in cooperation with Assad regime

The Lebanese government has revealed a plan to deport Syrian refugees from Lebanon, in cooperation with the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

The Lebanese Minister of Displaced Affairs, Issam Sharaf El-Din, said he had met with the representative of the UN Refugees Agency, Ayaki Ito, who requested a deadline to respond to the proposals and questions presented by his ministry regarding the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

"The most important thing we have agreed on is the establishment of a joint tripartite (Lebanese-Syrian-UN) committee whose mission will be crystallised soon," he said, adding that there will be a "plan for deportation in monthly stages."

He pointed out that the government decided to follow up on the issue with the concerned authorities, and that he was personally assigned the coordination file with the Syrian side, adding that he submitted proposals for discussion with the UNHCR representative.

"Lebanon is no longer able to bear the burdens of the displaced," he said, adding that "it is necessary to work in coordination with the Syrian state, donors and specialised organisations to ensure a safe and dignified return to their country, in light of the compelling and difficult circumstances that Lebanon is going through including economic, financial, health, security, social and educational burdens due to the displacement file."

