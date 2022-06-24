Portuguese / Spanish / English

Suriname turns back decision to open embassy in Jerusalem

June 24, 2022 at 4:39 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Suriname's President Chan Santokhi makes a national statement on the second day of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 2, 2021. [ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Suriname's President Chan Santokhi makes a national statement on the second day of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 2, 2021. [ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 24, 2022 at 4:39 pm

Suriname said it cancelled its decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Suriname's President, Chan Santokhi, referred the decision to the lack of funds to build an embassy.

The South American country has no embassy in Israel but, last month, Suriname's Foreign Minister, Albert Camdin, visited Israel and met with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, who said it will open its embassy in Jerusalem soon.

So far, four countries have moved their embassies to Jerusalem, including Honduras, Guatemala, Kosovo and the US, while many other countries opposed the decisions.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians insisting that East Jerusalem – illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 — should serve as the capital of the Palestinian State.

Read:  Suriname to open embassy in Jerusalem: Israel

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments