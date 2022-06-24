Suriname turns back decision to open embassy in Jerusalem

Suriname said it cancelled its decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Suriname's President, Chan Santokhi, referred the decision to the lack of funds to build an embassy.

The South American country has no embassy in Israel but, last month, Suriname's Foreign Minister, Albert Camdin, visited Israel and met with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, who said it will open its embassy in Jerusalem soon.

So far, four countries have moved their embassies to Jerusalem, including Honduras, Guatemala, Kosovo and the US, while many other countries opposed the decisions.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians insisting that East Jerusalem – illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 — should serve as the capital of the Palestinian State.

