Iran, Turkiye to boost tourism cooperation 

Iran and Turkiye have agreed to enhance tourism cooperation following a meeting yesterday between officials of both countries.

The Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Tehran province, Parham Janfshan announced yesterday the holding of a meeting to develop tourism ties with Turkiye's Batman province.

The meeting, held in Tehran was attended by government and private sector officials of Batman province, which "aimed at familiarising the two sides with the potential of tourism and handicrafts to develop cooperation," said Janfshan.

"The capacities of Tehran Province in exporting handicrafts, especially in the glass sector, as well as cultural, historical and natural attractions to attract tourists from Batman Province were expressed."

"Batman is one of the largest provinces in Turkiye with many historical and natural attractions," explained Hormatullah Rafiei, president of the Iranian Association of Travel Services Offices.

"Defining a new tourist destination on the Tehran-Isfahan-Shiraz route, centred on Tehran, was one of the goals of the meeting for tourists from Batman province," he said.

The development follows an earlier announcement in May by Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezatollah Zarghami who called for further efforts to strengthen cooperation with Turkiye in a meeting with Ali Yildirim, the president of Turkiye's Alevi community.

