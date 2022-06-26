Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar's emir, Algeria's president discuss ties, common interests

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on May 17, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed the bilateral relations and issues of common importance Saturday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the Qatari news agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The meeting was at the presidential residence in Oran, it said.

Prior to the visit, Al-Thani met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo, his first visit to Egypt since 2015.

Al-Thani arrived in Algeria to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Mediterranean Games of Oran as guest of honor.

The Mediterranean Games, a multisport event organized by the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (CIJM), is held every four years among countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea in Africa, Asia and Europe.

