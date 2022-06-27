Jordan appeals court upholds decision to dissolve Teachers' Association

The Amman Court of First Instance has upheld a 2020 judicial decision to dissolve the Jordanian Teachers' Syndicate – the kingdom's largest labour union.

The decision comes following an appeal filed by members of the union's council challenging their one-year prison sentences for illegal assembly and inciting hatred at educational institutions. The court reduced their sentences from one year to three months.

Established in 2011, with about 140,000 members, the union had been shut down on 25 July 2020 after its leadership was accused of misappropriating funds.

Experts believe the government is targetting it because of its alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

