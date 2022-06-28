Iran applies to join BRICS

Iran has submitted an application to join the group of emerging economies known as BRICS.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran's membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa "would result in added values for both sides."

Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Argentina had also applied to join the group. Argentine officials could not be reached for comment.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who is currently visiting Europe, has recently confirmed his desire for his country to join the BRICS group.

READ: Brazilians celebrate as city of Recife unveils 'Palestine Square'

Russia has long sought closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, but it has recently stepped up its efforts to counter sanctions imposed by Europe, the US and other countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the US and other Western countries pledged unwavering support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, after 28 civilians were killed in Russian attacks, including a missile strike on a crowded shopping mall.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it says is a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its allies in the West describe the war as an unjustified act of aggression.