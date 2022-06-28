Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel asks Egypt for information about soldiers held as POW in Gaza

June 28, 2022 at 2:41 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Egyptians security guard at the border between Egypt and Gaza Strip on 11 February 2017 [Ashraf Amra/Apaimages]
Egyptians security guard between Egypt and Gaza Strip on 11 February 2017 [Ashraf Amra/Apaimages]
 June 28, 2022 at 2:41 pm

Israel has asked Egypt for clarifications about the health status of its soldiers who are being held in the besieged Gaza Strip as prisoners of war.

According to Israel's Walla news site, Palestinian sources said today that Egypt contacted officials in the Gaza Strip last night regarding the conditions of the Israeli prisoners, after the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that the health of one of the prisoners had deteriorated yesterday.

The sources indicated that the request was referred by senior Israeli officials to the Egyptian intelligence chiefs responsible for the file of prisoners of war and missing persons between Israel and Palestinian factions.

They added that Israel had asked Egypt to try to obtain credible details from Hamas regarding the fate of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza, and to see if there was any progress in closing the issue that has been pending since 2014.

READ: UN launches summer activities to help Gaza cope with war traumas

Categories
AfricaEgyptIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments