Al-Qassam Brigades: Health of Israeli prisoner of war 'deteriorating'

The Al-Qassam Brigades yesterday said that the health of the Israeli soldier being held as a prisoner of war in the besieged Gaza Strip has deteriorated.

The brigades' spokesperson, Abu Obeida, said on Twitter that the health of "one of our Israeli hostages has deteriorated." He did not provide further details but said that evidence would be published in the "coming hours."

In 2014, Al-Qassam Brigades captured four Israeli officers and soldiers, seeking a prisoner swap for Palestinians held in the occupation's prisons.

At least 4,650 Palestinians are held by Israel, according to Palestinian estimates.

