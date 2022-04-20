Hamas military wing shares images of response to Israeli air strikes on Gaza

The Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, released images on Tuesday of its fighters responding to the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday evening, Anadolu has reported.

The military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that its "air defences" had confronted the Israeli aircraft with surface-to-air missiles as they flew over the Gaza Strip. No details were given about whether the missiles hit their targets or not. There was no immediate comment from Israel about the claim.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Israeli army bombed a site belonging to the Qassam Brigades in Gaza. No casualties were reported.

The army said that it had targeted a "workshop for the manufacture of weapons belonging to the Hamas movement." It added that the air raid was in response to "the firing of a rocket-propelled grenade that had been intercepted by Iron Dome [missile defence system] on Monday evening."

No party in the Gaza Strip has claimed responsibility for firing the rocket at Israel.