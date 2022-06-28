PA hails South Africa's rejection of Israel crimes against Palestinians

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday hailed South Africa's rejection of Israeli crimes committed against Palestinians, a statement said.

The PA president said he appreciated the call made by the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, for the international community to take the necessary measures to put an end to ongoing grievances that the Palestinians face under the illegal Israeli occupation.

Pandor also called on the international community to ensure holding Israel accountable for the suffering and inhumane conditions that the Palestinians have been subjected to for 73 years.

The PA president said he greatly valued the firm position of the government and the people of South Africa in support of Palestinian rights.

Speaking at a conference organised by the UN Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People earlier this month, Pandor said: "We are responsible now as member states of the UN to take the necessary measures, the same way the UN eventually acted concerning the apartheid regime in South Africa."

