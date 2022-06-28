Turkey FM calls for further cooperation with Iran to combat terrorism

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has vowed further cooperation with Iran against terror groups, Anadolu news agency reported.

"Our cooperation in the fight against terrorism is important. We need to continue to work together on this issue because terrorism is our common enemy," he said during a joint press conference held yesterday with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in Ankara.

The officials discussed all aspects of bilateral relations as well as improving coordination and cooperation in various fields.

The Turkish minister noted that although the volume of bilateral trade recorded a significant decrease in recent years, last year it increased 62.5 per cent, and this continued in the first four months of 2022, which means the decline has been reversed.

Cavusoglu indicated that the presidents of the two countries have set the goal of reaching $30 billion in bilateral trade volume.

"Therefore we have to make greater efforts and raise the volume of our trade, and use all the mechanisms that we have well," he added.

Cavusoglu has also stressed that Turkiye opposes "unilateral sanctions" against Iran, expressing his hope that all parties will take the required steps to reactivate the 2015 nuclear deal.