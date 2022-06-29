Portuguese / Spanish / English

131 more Nigerians return from Libya

Refugees are seen after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on 15 June 2017 [Marcus Drinkwater/Anadolu Agency]
131 stranded Nigerians from Libya were received by the Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, local Libyan media reports.

The returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation program, the report says.

The returnees are 31 male adults, 72 female adults, 11 boys, 6 girls, 4 female infants and 7 male infants.

In 2022, the batch brought the total number of voluntary assisted Nigerian returnees from Libya to 1,052.

