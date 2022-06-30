Ethiopia seeks peace to solve issues with Sudan, says PM

Ethiopia seeks peace with Sudan, and our "two brotherly countries," Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, announced yesterday, warning of parties who want the two countries to lead the countries to fight.

"Although there are problems between Sudan and Ethiopia, the two countries should be determined to work in cooperation to resolve them," Ahmed said on Twitter. His remarks came following a recent escalation between the two countries after the Sudanese army vowed to respond to Ethiopia's execution of seven of its soldiers.

Referring to some international governments who seek a "fight" between the two countries, Ahmed said that "whether they are governments or others, these parties will not reap any benefit from fuelling strife between our two peoples."

"Our choice is for mutual trust to prevail between us," the premier stressed.

Addressing Sudan, Ahmed called for "controling ourselves and to be restrained for the sake of our common interests and the principles of good neighborliness."

"There should be no enmities between us," he reiterated, noting that his country respected the "brotherly Sudanese people."

"We believe that Sudan and Ethiopia are capable of solving all the problems and difficulties they face in the spirit of lasting brotherhood and good neighbourliness," he added.

