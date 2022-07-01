Jordan swears in Prince Faisal as deputy king Jordan has today sworn in Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein as deputy to his brother King Abdullah II, in the presence of Cabinet members, the official Petra News Agency reported.

Born in 1963, he is the son of King Hussein and Princess Muna, Prince Faisal is the younger brother of King Abdullah II. He has periodically served as regent during his brother's absences abroad.

Born in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Prince Faisal moved to his mother's native UK to attend a school in England before moving to the US.

He holds a private pilot's licence and received helicopter training while serving in the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

He has served as the president of the Jordan Olympic Committee since 2003.

