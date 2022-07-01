Project lauches to market Palestinian stones 

The Palestinian Ministry of National Economy in cooperation with the Union of Stone and Marble Industry in Palestine have launched a project aimed at "Enhancing the competitiveness of Palestinian building stone products in the markets of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation."

The ministry said in a statement yesterday that the project aims to increase the share of Palestinian exports in foreign markets, and initially plans to target both Kuwait and Qatar.

Iit plans to "hold bilateral business meetings with relevant institutions in this sector, and a specialised introductory and promotional symposium, during which a comprehensive scientific material will be presented on all the details and features of the Palestinian stone," it added.

Exports of Palestinian limestone and marble amount to about $150 million. The sector employs nearly 20,000 workers, according to ministry figures.

