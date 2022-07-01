Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye can re-export Black Sea grains to States in need - Erdogan

July 1, 2022 at 10:28 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
AL MINUFIYAH, EGYPT - MAY 14: Farmers harvest wheat to increase local wheat production in order to fill the wheat shortage in the country in Al Minufiyah, one of the important grain production centers of Egypt on May 14, 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war had a negative impact on Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer. ( Mohamed Abdel Hamid - Anadolu Agency )
Turkiye can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in the coming days, Reuters reports.

Ukraine is one of the top global wheat suppliers, but shipments have been halted by Russia's invasion, causing global food shortages. The United Nations has appealed to both sides, as well as maritime neighbour Turkiye, to agree to a corridor.

Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said his office was working with Kyiv and Moscow to set up calls with his counterparts and that 20 Turkish vessels were ready to take part in the potential shipments.

After talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, "we can send wheat, barley, oat, sunflower oil and all to countries in need by carrying out a re-export through us," he said, adding Turkiye's stocks were "in good shape" for now.

