Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack, sources reveal

July 3, 2022 at 2:04 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
This picture taken on September 27, 2021 shows an aerial view of a luxury hotel complex in the Egyptian the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
Egypt's Red Sea Governorate issued an order to shut down several Red Sea beaches on Friday after a 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack earlier that day, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to two security sources, Reuters reported.

The victim was transferred to a local private hospital right after the attack, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died due to circulatory failure, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure resulting from her injuries and blood loss.

A security source also added that the woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

