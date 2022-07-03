Somalia's president to pay official visit to Turkey

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will be in Turkey on an official visit from July 3-5, Turkish authorities announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Bilateral relations and steps to enhance cooperation will be discussed in depth during the visit, which comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a Turkish Presidency statement.

"The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international developments," the statement said.

This will be Mohamud's first official visit to Turkey at the presidential level after taking office in May. He also served as Somalia's president between 2012 and 2017.

