Algeria president pardons thousands of prisoners to mark 60th year of independence

July 5, 2022 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on May 17, 2022 in Istanbul, turkiye. [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued five amnesties yesterday pardoning thousands of prisoners to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence from France.

According to a statement, the presidential pardon ranges from allowing for the release of prisoners to a reduction in sentences for others. Many prisoners who were handed a death sentence saw this commuted to 20 years imprisonment.

Prisoners with life threatening medical conditions or who completed vocational training or continued their education while incarcerated also saw their prison terms reduced by 24 months.

