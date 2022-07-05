Algeria president pardons thousands of prisoners to mark 60th year of independence

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued five amnesties yesterday pardoning thousands of prisoners to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence from France.

According to a statement, the presidential pardon ranges from allowing for the release of prisoners to a reduction in sentences for others. Many prisoners who were handed a death sentence saw this commuted to 20 years imprisonment.

Prisoners with life threatening medical conditions or who completed vocational training or continued their education while incarcerated also saw their prison terms reduced by 24 months.

