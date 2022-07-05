Iran denounces as 'irresponsible' US, European pursuit of IAEA resolution during negotiations

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced as "irresponsible" the US and European efforts to propose a resolution against his country at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors while negotiations are still ongoing over Iran's nuclear energy file, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Raisi's statements came in a meeting with the new Swiss Ambassador to Tehran, Nadin Olivier Rey, who was presenting her credentials to him.

The Iranian president added that the US-European move to propose a resolution against his country during the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting violated "the spirit of negotiations and agreement" and constituted "paradoxical behaviour", according to IRNA.