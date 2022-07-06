Israel occupation forces kill another Palestinian in Jenin

The Israel occupation forces shot and killed another Palestinian in Jenin this morning, medical sources have confirmed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that officials were told by the Israeli authorities that Rafiq Riyad Ghannam, 20, was killed by Israeli fire. According to Ghannam's family, speaking to Safa news agency, he was shot and wounded at dawn before the Israeli occupation forces raided his house and detained him. His body is being withheld by the Israeli authorities.

Official Palestinian sources pointed out that the Israel occupation forces have killed 29 Palestinians in Jenin alone since the start of 2022.

