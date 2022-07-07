OIC hails meeting between Hamas, Fatah leaders in Algeria

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Taha, yesterday hailed the meeting between Hamas and Fatah leaders in Algeria, Anadolu reported.

This came during a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Algiers, a statement issued by Algerian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, Taha hailed the meeting between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fatah, PLO and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who were hosted by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"The initiative of the Algerian President to bring Haniyeh and Abbas together after years of boycott was a positive step towards achieving the Palestinian reconciliation," Taha said, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Algerian President brought both Palestinian leaders together following their participation in the 60th independence celebrations.

Recently, Algeria has announced its readiness to mediate talks between Hamas and Fatah in an attempt to end the Palestinian division that started in 2007.

