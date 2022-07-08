Bahrain disburses financial support to 127,945 families as cost of living rises

An additional month of financial support will be credited to the bank accounts of all those entitled to the cost of living allowance on Thursday, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reports.

According to the report, the move follows the directives of His Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to disburse an additional month of financial support to low-income families to mitigate the effects of rising global prices of goods.

The report says that it is also in line with the directives of His Royal Highness, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Ministry of Social Development and relevant authorities to grant an additional month of financial support to low-income families ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The Social Development Minister, Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al-Asfoor, asserted that the Ministry had taken all necessary procedures to disburse the amounts to the eligible citizens tomorrow, noting that all the regular government subsidies will be disbursed to the beneficiaries in one payment, according to schedule.

