UNSC calls for swift formation of government in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council yesterday called to expedite the formation of a new government in Lebanon, to implement the necessary reforms, Anadolu reported.

The press statement issued by Council President Ronaldo Costa Filho said the members of the Security Council took note of the appointment of Najib Mikati as the new prime minister designate on 23 June, as well as the presentation by the latter of his government line-up to the President of the Republic of Lebanon on 29 June.

"Over a month after legislative elections in Lebanon, the members of the Security Council call for expediting the formation of a Government to implement necessary reforms," the statement said, adding that "given the intensity of the compounding crises in Lebanon, it is the responsibility and duty of all political actors to work together to prioritise the national interest and to rise to the challenges facing the Lebanese people."

The council also encouraged measures to promote the participation of the youth and to enhance women's full, equal and meaningful political representation, including in the new government.

"They emphasised the vital importance of adhering to the constitutional calendar so that the presidential election takes place on time," the statement added.

Members of the Security Council also recalled the need for "urgent implementation of previously outlined tangible reforms that would enable the quick conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to respond to the demands of the Lebanese population."

They stressed the role of the Lebanese institutions, including the newly elected parliament and the new government, in the implementation of the reforms necessary to tackle the unprecedented crisis, root out corruption and deliver more responsive governance. They also underlined the importance of delivering those reforms in order to ensure effective international support.

Lebanon is suffering the worst economic crisis in its recent history that led to a financial collapse, as well as great material losses incurred by the banking system, estimated at about $69 billion.

