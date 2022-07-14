Turkiye, UAE ink memorandum of cooperation on space tech

The Turkish and the United Arab Emirates Space Agencies signed a memorandum of cooperation on the "peaceful use of space, space science, technology and applications, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the signing ceremony was attended by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister, Mustafa Varank and his Emirati counterpart, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, as well as several other high-level officials.

The Minister further said that both Turkiye and the UAE were connected through close, social, economic, commercial and cultural ties, the report stated.

"Our countries share a common vision, so that the peoples and the regional countries could benefit from sustainable economic growth. The trade figures between the two countries also confirm that," he added.

